Hot Bhumi Pednekar Oozes Glamour In Tigress Print Shimmery Cut-Out Dress

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 19, 2023
Bhumi Pednekar sent hearts fluttering on the internet after she posed a series of sultry new photos
The actress took to her Instagram handle to share ultra-glam photos of herself
She looked breathtaking in a shimmery floral cut-out dress with a tigress printed on the front
The ‘La Lune’ moonshine tigress fish cut gown belongs to ace fashion designer Rahul Mishra's Festive Couture Fall 2023 collection
"Spot the tigress," Bhumi captioned the photos
Bhumi was recently seen in Thank You For Coming which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival
She will be next seen in The Ladykiller and Mere Husband Ki Biwi, both with Arjun Kapoor
