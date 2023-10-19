Hot Bhumi Pednekar Oozes Glamour In Tigress Print Shimmery Cut-Out Dress

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 19, 2023

Bhumi Pednekar sent hearts fluttering on the internet after she posed a series of sultry new photos

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share ultra-glam photos of herself

She looked breathtaking in a shimmery floral cut-out dress with a tigress printed on the front

The ‘La Lune’ moonshine tigress fish cut gown belongs to ace fashion designer Rahul Mishra's Festive Couture Fall 2023 collection

"Spot the tigress," Bhumi captioned the photos

Bhumi was recently seen in Thank You For Coming which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival

She will be next seen in The Ladykiller and Mere Husband Ki Biwi, both with Arjun Kapoor

