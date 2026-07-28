 Batwara 1947 Trailer: 'Shaandaar', 'Gadar Vibes'; Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta Starrer's Promo Leaves Netizens Impressed
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Batwara 1947 Trailer: 'Shaandaar', 'Gadar Vibes'; Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta Starrer's Promo Leaves Netizens Impressed

Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947, featuring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal, has received an encouraging response after its trailer launch. Social media users praised performances and emotional storytelling, with one viewer saying the film could help remind India and Pakistan of their shared humanity.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, July 28, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Batwara 1947 Trailer: 'Shaandaar', 'Gadar Vibes'; Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta Starrer's Promo Leaves Netizens Impressed
Batwara 1947 Trailer | YouTube

The much-awaited trailer of Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947 is finally out. The film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal in the lead roles. The trailer has grabbed everyone's attention for many reasons, and netizens can't stop praising it.

A netizen tweeted, "Batwara 1947 movie ka trailer Superhit he jb trailer itna shandar he to movie Blockbuster hona bnata he i can't wait for watch this movie @iamsunnydeol sir i proud of you Bharat Mata ki Jai @realpreityzinta mam I also proud of u movie ka trailer shandar he (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Batwara 1947 trailer is out. Looks damn good. Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi together again is enough to get me excited. But I won't lie, the trailer gave me major Gadar vibes. This time Sunny plays a Muslim protecting an elderly Hindu woman in Pakistan. It honestly feels like you can already guess around 80% of the story from the trailer itself (sic)."

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One more netizen tweeted, "I just watched the trailer of Aamir Khan Productions’ Batwara 1947, and honestly, this feels like a powerful story for humanity beyond religion, borders, and politics. If this film can remind people in India and Pakistan of our shared history and humanity, it could be something truly special. Maybe cinema can do what politics often fails to do: bring people closer. This is the kind of story we need. (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

After watching the trailer of Batwara 1947, we are sure that the audience will have high expectations from the movie.

Batwara 1947 Story

Batwara 1947 is an adaptation of the play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. The movie revolves around a Muslim family in Pakistan that protects a Hindu woman during the Partition.

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Batwara 1947 Release Date

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is slated to hit the big screens on August 14, 2026. The movie will clash at the box office with Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2.

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