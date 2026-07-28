Batwara 1947 Trailer: A Muslim Man Fights For A Hindu Woman In Pakistan; Sunny Deol Starrer Looks Like An Emotional Film With Lots Of Drama & Action

Batwara 1947 Trailer | YouTube

The much-awaited trailer of Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947 was released on Tuesday at an event in Mumbai. The film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal in the lead roles.

Batwara 1947, which is an adaptation of the play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, is about a Muslim family who, during the Partition, shift to Lahore, Pakistan, from India. In Lahore, they are allotted a haveli where a Hindu woman is staying. The Muslim family supports the Hindu woman and fights for her against the people of Lahore.

The trailer of the film is impressive and has some scenes and dialogues that will surely grab your attention. Sunny Deol steals the show in the trailer, followed by Shabana Azmi. Preity Zinta, who makes her acting comeback with the film, has been given less scope in the trailer. However, an important scene featuring Karan Deol fails to leave an impact.

Read Also CBFC Passes Sunny Deol Starrer Batwara 1947 Without Any Cuts: Report

After watching the trailer of Batwara 1947, we can say that it looks like an emotional film with a lot of drama and action.

Rajkumar Santoshi-Sunny Deol Reunion

Batwara 1947 marks the comeback of the superhit director-actor duo, Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol. In the '90s, they had given hits like Ghayal, Ghatak, and Damini, and now, they have teamed up after nearly 30 years.

So, expectations from Batwara 1947 are quite high.

Batwara 1947 Release Date

Batwara 1947 is slated to release on August 14, 2026. Well, it is the perfect day for the movie to hit the big screens, but it won't get a solo release.

On the same day, Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2 is also slated to release. Interestingly, both movies star Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

So, let's wait and watch which movie will leave a mark at the box office.