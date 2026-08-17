Batwara 1947 Day 3 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol's Film Sees 46% Drop, Still Far From Reported ₹120 Crore Budget

Batwara 1947 saw a noticeable drop in its box office earnings on the third day. The Sunny Deol-starrer collected Rs 7.25 crore net in India on Sunday (August 16) across 7,239 shows, taking its total India net collection to Rs 26.50 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 31.61 crore.

The film also earned Rs 2 crore from overseas markets on Day 3. With this, its overseas gross collection has reached Rs 5.50 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 37.11 crore.

The Day 3 collection marks a 46.3 per cent decline compared with Saturday, when Batwara 1947 earned Rs 13.50 crore net in India.

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 5.75 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 13.50 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 7.25 crore

India net total: Rs 26.50 crore

India gross total: Rs 31.61 crore

Overseas gross total: Rs 5.50 crore

Worldwide gross total: Rs 37.11 crore

Despite the weekend boost, Batwara 1947 still has a considerable distance to cover to recover its reported production cost. According to reports, the film has been made on a budget of around Rs 120 crore.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film features Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur and Isha Sandhir.

The film faced competition from Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 , which recorded a strong opening at the box office. In comparison, Batwara 1947 had a slower start before showing some improvement on Saturday.

The film has received mixed reactions from critics and audiences.

The Free Press Journal reviewer rated the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Batwara 1947 has all the ingredients of an emotional Partition drama - action, family drama, patriotism, emotions and a strong central conflict. The performances, especially by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi, keep the film going. But the film doesn't quite reach its full potential. The second half could have been tighter, the dialogues sharper and some of the heroism and action less dramatic. Overall, Batwara 1947 remains an average watch despite having a powerful story at its core."