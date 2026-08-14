Batwara 1947 X Review: 'Deeply Emotional', 'Solid Big Screen Experience'; Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi Starrer Impresses Netizens

Batwara 1947 X Review | YouTube

Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol, has hit the big screens. The movie's trailer had grabbed everyone's attention, but the advance booking was low. However, many people have watched the film, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "This is not just a film… THIS IS AN EMOTION! ❤️‍🔥 💥SUNNY DEOL IS ABSOLUTELY BRILLIANT! His intense screen presence, powerful dialogue delivery and emotional performance are the biggest highlights of the film. When he appears on screen, you feel the impact! (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Just Finished Batwara 1947 and Emotions are so high right now that I don't know what can i Write, It's incredibly Epic Movie 💥💥 Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol Combo, Deliver Again at the Box office, Still can't get Over it (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Batwara 1947 4/5 stars. Sunny Deol’s performance is excellent Some of the scenes are deeply emotional and make you feel the pain, fear, and hardships that people experienced during that difficult period. I would definitely recommend everyone to watch this movie at least once (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, clearly netizens are quite impressed with Batwara 1947.

Batwara 1947 Review

While netizens are impressed with the film, Batwara 1947 has received mixed reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Batwara 1947 has all the ingredients of an emotional Partition drama - action, family drama, patriotism, emotions and a strong central conflict. The performances, especially by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi, keep the film going."

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

Batwara 1947 is clashing at the box office with Awarapan 2, and on day one, the latter is expected to take the lead. However, the Sunny Deol starrer might take a decent opening at the box office.