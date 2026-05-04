Baseer Ali Grabs Pap By Neck After He Allegedly 'Harassed' Female Splitsvilla Contestants Post Prince Narula's Mumbai Party—VIDEO

Baseer Ali Gets Into Ugly Brawl With Paparazzo | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Baseer Ali recently attended Prince Narula’s party in Mumbai, which was also attended by celebrities like Raftaar and Shiv Thakare, along with several Splitsvilla contestants, including Deeptanshu Saini, Soundharya Shetty, Zalak Gohil, and Kaira.

However, a video from outside the venue has gone viral on social media, showing Baseer getting into an ugly brawl with a paparazzo. The incident reportedly occurred after the party ended, drawing widespread attention and sparking discussions online.

Baseer Ali Gets Into Ugly Brawl With Paparazzo

A viral video shows Baseer grabbing the cameraman by the neck and hitting him during a heated altercation. Reports suggest the fight broke out after the paparazzo allegedly passed vulgar comments towards female Splitsvilla contestants, leaving them uncomfortable.

The women reportedly informed Baseer, who then began accompanying them whenever they stepped outside. Despite his presence, the cameraman allegedly continued teasing them, which eventually led to the confrontation turning physical after the party.

Check it out:

Reportedly, after the party, Baseer Ali was heading towards his car when the cameraman allegedly began abusing him, escalating the situation into a physical altercation.

Bigg Boss Fame Baseer Ali got into a Roadside fight with a cameraman after party. Even Prince Narula was there



- He even looks drunk

-Strict action should be taken against them. pic.twitter.com/aamvbJRghX — Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) May 4, 2026

As of now, Baseer Ali has issued a statement reacting to the viral video, addressing the incident and his actions.