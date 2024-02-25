'Ban Sexual Intercourse For Children': Kangana Ranaut Pens Note After Mistaking Anti-Cheating Bill For Dating Instead Of Exams

Actress Kangana Ranaut began her Sunday with a major foot-in-mouth moment as she mistook the central government's anti-cheating bill, which has been tabled to prevent cheating in examinations, for a bill to prevent cheating in relationships. Not just that, but she went on to pen a long note demanding ban on "hookups and polygamy", only to delete all of it later.

It all began after Kangana failed to recognise a satirical post shared by an Instagram page known for posting sarcastic content. A satire post on the handle read, "10 years of jail and 1 crore fine if you caught cheating in relationship: Lol Sabha passed new 'Anti-Cheat Bill'." Believing it to be true, the actress took to her personal handle to share the post and went on to claim that the move was much needed to ensure safety of women in the country.

"This was the most needed bill for the safety of young vulnerable women, who fall for the fake promises of marriage and even for the sanctity of the institution of marriage, in the age of dating and hook up apps behaving immoral, frivolous, inconsistent and simply perverted has become cool, some remand in jail and fine in crores should fix the urge of tinder and ginger (sic)," Kangana wrote.

'Ban sexual intercourse for school-going children': Kangana

The Queen actress did not just stop there but she went on to pen another note requesting the government to come with a rule which will make men pay for "maintenance" if they decide to abandon a woman after dating her for several years.

"I further request this government that no man should be able to abandon a woman after dating her for long if he does so he must pay for her maintenance and give her alimony and casual hook ups and polygamy should be banned as well," she wrote.

She also asked the authorities to set an age for sexual intercourse. "Also sexual intercourse should be banned for school going children, much like the age of marriage (18/21) there should be age for sexual relationships as well, what is the point of banning children marriages or having strict age for marriage if children going to hook up online in sexual activities and make it a norm to have sexual partners in school, especially in big cities having boyfriends and girlfriends in school is a part of urban culture it must be banned, it interferes with their mental and physical growth," she penned.

"If there is unbearable need for companionship then based on old traditions permission to marry early must be guaranteed," she added.

However, as soon as Kangana realised the goof up with the anti-cheating bill, she deleted her Instagram stories without any clarification.