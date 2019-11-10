'Bala' Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann starrer crosses 25 Cr mark

Ayushmann Khurrana seems to be the best at hitting the right chords with the audience as his recent, Bala, crosses Rs. 25 crore mark at the box office on day two itself.
Film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter where Bala has collected Rs. 10.15 crores on the day of release (Friday), and 15.73cr. on Saturday, making it a total of Rs. 25.88 cr. in two days across India. Taran expects Bala to cross the 40 crore mark by the end of this weekend.
Ayushmann Khurrana seems to be heading towards a 7th consecutive hit in his film career and fans have already declared him one of the best actors in the recent times. We can't wait to see him break his own box office records against Dream Girl and Badhaai Ho.
