Badlapur Crime: Riteish Deshmukh Reacts On Sexual Assault Of Two Young Kids, Says, 'We Need Chhatrapti Shivaji Maharaj's Laws Back..'

The news of two four year old girls being sexually assualted by the male cleaning staff member of their school in the premises of the school has resulted into massive protest in Badlapur. Ever since morning today, protestors have flocked to demand justice and punish the offender.

Riteish Deshmukh, took to his X handle to raise a voice against the said crime and has demandes strict action against the offender. The actor expresses his concern as a parent and states that a school ought to be a safe space for children just like their homes. Riteish also states how Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in his times would punish such offenders and further demands such laws back in action.

Riteish writes, ''As a parent am absolutely disgusted, pained and raging with anger!! Two 4 year old girls were sexually assaulted by the male cleaning staff member of the school. Schools are supposed to be as safe a place for kids as their own homes. Harshest punishment needs to be given to this demon. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his times gave the guilty what they deserved - Chaurang- we need these laws back in action. #BadlapurCrime''

As a parent am absolutely disgusted, pained and raging with anger!!

Two 4 year old girls were sexually assaulted by the male cleaning staff member of the school. Schools are supposed to be as safe a place for kids as their own homes. Harshest punishment needs to be given to this… — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 20, 2024

The accused, identified as Akshay Shinde has been charged under the Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) act. He was arrested on the 17th of August and the complaint filed against him stated that he abused the girls in the toilet of the school. The parents of both the girls gathered outside the school with a huge crowd and protested against the crime.