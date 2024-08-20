Badlapur School Sex Abuse Case: Uddhav Thackeray Demands Fast-Track Trial; Mentions Shakti Bill MVA Couldn't Bring As His Govt Was Toppled (VIDEO)

Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

Mumbai, August 20: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday reacted strongly to the case of sexual abuse of two girls at a school in Thane's Badlapur. Speaking to the press, Uddhav demanded a fast-track trial in the case and asked for speedy justice. Uddhav also mentioned the Shakti Bill that the MVA government had planned to bring to enhance women security in the state but couldn't as his government was toppled.

Talking to reporters, Thackeray took potshots at the Maharashtra government and said that on one hand the government was running the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin scheme for women but that the daughters of sisters are not safe.

Uddhav also said that there was a need to stop cases of crimes against women which were being reported from states across the country.

Uddhav Attacks BJP

The former chief minister made a sensational claim and said that there were reports which claimed that the school where the girls were allegedly sexually abused was linked to BJP leaders. However, Uddhav added that he doesn't want to do politics over the issue and that other parties should refrain from politicing the issue as well.

"Even if the accused is related to the BJP, action should be taken in the matter immediately," said Uddhav Thackeray in his comment.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi also demanded justice for the victims in the case and asked for speedy trial in the case. She also added that women who participated in the Badlapur protests were asking for justice and not the "Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana".

Badlapur School Sex Abuse Case

In a shocking incident that took place in Thane's Badlapur, two girl students, aged three and four years and studying in a kindergarten school were allegedly sexually abused by a contract worker identified as Akshay Shinde (23).

Police on August 17 arrested the accused attendant. As per the complaint, he abused the girls in the toilet of the school. The school had suspended the principal and a staff but there were allegations that the school management tried to sweep the issue under the carpet.

On Tuesday, parents of the girls and locals in Badlapur gathered in large numbers and protested at the Badlapur Railway station and track, demanding strict action against the accused. The protest also affected the movement of suburban trains.

Minister Girish Mahajan Reaches Badlapur Station

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan reached Badlapur Station and tried to pacify the crowds protesting.

The minister also said that the state government was taking the case seriously and that action was being taken. He also asked the protesters to end their protests so that train services get normalised.