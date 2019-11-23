Baby Baby Oh: Justin Bieber drops hint at having 'babies'

Seems like Justin Bieber has got plans to become daddy soon. He has hinted at the idea of expanding their family while wishing his model wife Hailey Baldwin on her 23rd birthday.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter wrote in an Instagram post "Happy birthday babes!" alongside two sweet snapshots from their romantic wedding in September, reported People magazine.

The couple tied the knot for the second time in Bluffton, South Carolina. Baldwin and Bieber first got married in a New York City courthouse in September 2018.

"You make me want to be better every day! The way you live you [sic] life is so attractive... ps, you turn me on in every way..next season BABIES," Bieber continued.