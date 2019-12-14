B-Town remembers 'The Greatest Showman', late actor Raj Kapoor on his 95th birth anniversary

Marked his identity as an actor, he ventured into the space of directing with his debut in the 1948 Bollywood film 'Aag'.

He also put in the producer hat for the 1954 movie 'Boot Polish' which won the Best Film at the Filmfare Awards.

Bollywood actor, Anil Kapoor, reminiscing the great time shared with the 'Andaz' actor, took to his twitter handle to mark his love and respect for the actor on his birth anniversary.

"Remembering #RajKapoor on his birth anniversary...my most memorable parties were with him for his birthday in Chembur. Filled with glamour, glitz, showmanship & the entire film industry! There never was and never will be anybody like him..." the tweet read.