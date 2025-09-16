Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani Wedding: Radhe Maa, Neha Kakkar To Join Celebrations On Pati Patni Aur Panga

Actress Avika Gor and her fiancé Milind Chandwani are all set to tie the knot on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. The stage is set for one of television's grandest wedding celebrations and the makers are adding a mix of spirituality and glamour to make the occasion unforgettable.

According to media reports, spiritual leader Radhe Maa will make a rare appearance on the show. Known for her dramatic presence and distinctive style, Radhe Maa is expected to bless the couples during the upcoming episodes, with a special focus on Avika and Milind as they embark on this new journey.

Meanwhile, singer Neha Kakkar will also appear on the show and if reports are to be believed, she will turn the wedding into a full-fledged musical fiesta. With her infectious energy and chart-topping numbers, Neha will not only amp up the entertainment quotient but also spark playful drama among the participating couples.

Her performances are expected to create lighthearted rivalries, staying true to the show's "panga" theme while keeping audiences hooked.

Avika and Milind's relationship

In July 2025, Avika announced her wedding to Milind, a social activist who rose to fame on Roadies

The Balika Vadhu actress had said, "There’s something poetic about going back to the place where it all began with gratitude, nostalgia, and a sense of purpose. Balika Vadhu taught me and so many people out there, the power of choice and the courage it takes to rewrite your destiny. Years later, I return to COLORS not as Anandi the Balika, but as Avika Gor the woman, ready to make the choice of a lifetime."

Further, Avika shared that Milind has been her partner in growth, her strongest ally, and a fellow dreamer, someone who sees her beyond the roles she plays and the scripts she follows. Avika said she couldn’t imagine a more meaningful place to share this moment than on the very show where her journey first began.

"I’ve grown up in front of COLORS' audience, and now, I want to celebrate this milestone with them too. To everyone who embraced me as the Balika Vadhu all those years ago, I now ask for your blessings as I become a real-life vadhu. This is my full-circle moment, and I’m so thankful I get to share it with the very people who shaped my journey," concluded Avika.

The couple has been in a relationship since 2020.