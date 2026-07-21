Avengers Doomsday Trailer: 'Excited', 'Pure Magic'; Fans Get Emotional, Can't Wait To Watch The Movie In December 2026

Avengers Doomsday Trailer | YouTube

The much-awaited trailer of Avengers: Doomsday was released on Monday, and it has taken social media by storm. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are going berserk on X (formerly Twitter) after watching the trailer, and they simply can't wait to watch the movie on the big screens on December 18, 2026.

The trailer of Avengers: Doomsday surely has some scenes that will make MCU fans super excited for the movie. It also leaves us wanting more, as everyone is quite curious to know what will happen in the film. In the trailer, a scene featuring Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Chris Evans (Steve Rogers) surely steals the show.

Netizens Review Avengers: Doomsday Trailer

A netizen tweeted, "The feeling of watching avengers trailer somethig related to them always gets me emotional so excited never fails to amaze me this franchise is the bestest always (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Not me getting emotional over a trailer!!Seeing everyone back together with that iconic BGM is pure magic. Seeing Thor, Cap,Loki, & the whole crew back gives me chills Cant wait for the movie. RDJ as Doctor Doom is going to be legendary (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "DOOMSDAY TRAILER 🙀🙀🙀🔥🔥🔥 After so many years, having tears while watching a movie trailer — Forever Big Fan of #MCU (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Avengers: Doomsday release date

Avengers: Doomsday is all set to release on December 18, 2026. The film is all set to clash at the box office with Dune: Part Three, so it is undoubtedly a clash of the titans.

India Box Office Expectations

The MCU has a huge fan following in India as well. So, we can expect Avengers Doomsday to take a bumper opening at the box office here. Meanwhile, the Dune franchise has received an average response at the box office in India. So, at least when it comes to the Indian box office, we can expect Avengers Doomsday to take the lead.