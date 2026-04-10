'Doomsday For Tamil Cinema': Chiranjeevi, Sivakarthikeyan, Vijay Antony & Others Slam Jana Nayagan Leak, Extend Support To Thalapathy Vijay

Chiranjeevi, Sivakarthikeyan, Vijay Antony & Others Slam Jana Nayagan Leak |

Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan was leaked online in full HD on Friday. As the makers issued a legal notice in response to the leak, several prominent Tamil actors and celebrities strongly reacted to the news. Sivakarthikeyan, G. V. Prakash Kumar, and others condemned the act of piracy and urged people to respect the blood and sweat that filmmakers put into making a movie.

Tamil Celebs Condemn Leak Of Jana Nayagan

Sivakarthikeyan

Every film is made with the passion, blood and sweat of hundreds of people - please avoid piracy. Kindly wait for the theatrical release and watch it in theatres.



Whoever is responsible for this must face strict action.



Respect the talents.

Respect the hard work.

Respect the… — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) April 10, 2026

Amaran actor Sivakarthikeyan took to X and wrote, “Every film is made with the passion, blood and sweat of hundreds of people - please avoid piracy.” He further urged his fans and followers to kindly wait for the theatrical release and watch films in theatres. The actor added, “Whoever is responsible for this must face strict action,” and emphasised the need to respect talent, hard work, and the industry.

G. V. Prakash Kumar

Do not support piracy . Respect the talent and hardwork . So much of blood and sweat goes into film making .



Painful .



🙏🙏🙏#jananayagan — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) April 10, 2026

Musician, actor, and producer G. V. Prakash Kumar also reacted strongly to the leak of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan. He tweeted, “Do not support piracy. Respect the talent and hard work. So much blood and sweat goes into filmmaking,” and described the incident as “painful.”

Vijay Antony

Sad to see Jananayakan affected by piracy.



I sincerely request everyone to support the film through legal platforms during its release. — vijayantony (@vijayantony) April 10, 2026

The Romeo actor also penned a note on X, saying, “Sad to see Jananayagan affected by piracy.” He went on to request everyone to support the film through “legal platforms” during its release.

Mirnaa Menon

.@actorvijay, Nothing can stop you. Nobody can stop you. Eagerly waiting to watch the FDFS in theatre. Avoid piracy. #Jananayagan — Mirnaa (@mirnaaofficial) April 10, 2026

Mirnaa Menon, known for her work in the Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu industries, extended her support to Vijay and tweeted, “@actorvijay, Nothing can stop you. Nobody can stop you. Eagerly waiting to watch the FDFS in theatre. Avoid piracy.”

Chiranjeevi Konidela

The unfortunate leak of #Jananayagan is something that deeply concerns me.

Cinema is built on trust, effort, and the collective dreams of many.



Such incidents affect all of us in the industry and remind us how crucial it is to protect our creative work.



We stand one with KVN… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 10, 2026

Legendary Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela expressed deep concern over the leak of Jana Nayagan. He wrote, “The unfortunate leak of #Jananayagan is something that deeply concerns me. Cinema is built on trust, effort, and the collective dreams of many. Such incidents affect all of us in the industry and remind us how crucial it is to protect our creative work.”

Chiranjeevi added that he stands in support of KVN Production for taking legal action against piracy. He further stated that the damage must be contained and the culprits should be punished. Urging fans to stand united, he wrote, “Let us all extend our support to respect and protect CINEMA!” and concluded with a call to end piracy and protect cinema.

Sibi Sathyaraj

Shocked and disturbed to hear about the footages being leaked from #Jananayagan! Whoever did this must understand all the money,effort and hard work involved in making a movie.Sincerely request everyone to refrain from watching and spreading the videos!🙏 — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) April 10, 2026

Sathya actor Sibi Sathyaraj said he was “shocked and disturbed” to hear about the leaked footage of Jana Nayagan. Addressing those responsible, he wrote, “Whoever did this must understand all the money, effort and hard work involved in making a movie. Sincerely request everyone to refrain from watching and spreading the videos!”

Sreenivasa Kumar

It’s truly heartbreaking to see what happened with #Jananayagan.

I can deeply understand the pain of a producer, @KvnProductions

as I went through a similar trauma during the making of Taxiwaala which got leaked much before its release.

The stress, disappointment, and emotional… — SKN (Sreenivasa Kumar) (@SKNonline) April 10, 2026

Sreenivasa Kumar stated that what happened with Jana Nayagan is “truly heartbreaking.” He said he understands the pain of the producer and recalled going through a similar experience during the making of Taxiwaala.

Rathna Kumar

#Jananayagan 💔. Dooms Day for Tamil cinema. There is always light at the other end of the Tunnel. STAY STRONG Team. pic.twitter.com/X6q8RTup8Z — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) April 10, 2026

Leo director Rathna Kumar called April 10 a “doomsday” for Tamil cinema. He extended his support to the Jana Nayagan team, writing, “There is always light at the other end of the tunnel. STAY STRONG Team.”

Vishal Krishna Reddy

Dear vijay. It is truly disheartening to see the leaked videos of your/our film jananayagan. So much of effort and dedication and work being thrown down the drain. As your fan for the last two decades. Hav been watching your movies at theatres and enjoying every bit of… — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) April 10, 2026

Vishal Krishna Reddy wrote a heartfelt note for actor Vijay on X. Famed Tamil actor and producer tweeted, "Dear vijay. It is truly disheartening to see the leaked videos of your/our film Jana Nayagan. So much of effort and dedication and work being thrown down the drain." He added that he has been a fan of Vijay since two decades now and claims to understand how heart breaking it is for a movie to get leaked ahead of release. He adeed, "I know it’s a very tough financial and crucial decision by the production house. But as a fan wanted to express. Hope the movie hits the theatres soon."