Zendaya Wows In Dune-Inspired Sandy Ensemble That Looks Like It's Painted on Her Body | X

Actor Zendaya turned heads once again as she stepped out in a striking, desert-inspired look while promoting Dune: Part Three at CinemaCon 2026. Known for her fearless fashion choices, the star transformed the red carpet into a cinematic spectacle with an outfit that looked almost painted onto her body.

Dressed in a custom ensemble from Schiaparelli’s Fall/Winter 2026/27 collection, Zendaya wore a sandy-toned co-ord set that played with illusion and texture. The outfit, crafted in varying shades of beige and caramel, mirrored the patterns of desert dunes, creating a mesmerising visual effect. The design gave the impression of soft brushstrokes flowing across her silhouette, making it appear as though the garment was painted directly onto her skin.

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The structured blazer featured bold, sculpted shoulders, a sharply defined waist and a dramatic double-breasted collar that added an architectural edge. Semi-sheer sleeves softened the look, while a central seam seamlessly merged the blazer into a sleek, body-hugging midi skirt. The skirt is finished with a subtle slit at the back.

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She paired the outfit with towering pointed-toe heels from Christian Louboutin in a rich caramel tone, perfectly complementing the earthy palette. Keeping accessories minimal, Zendaya opted for delicate diamond studs, allowing the intricate ensemble to take centre stage.

Her beauty look stayed true to her signature elegance, glowing skin, softly defined eyes and a neutral lip. Switching things up from her usual voluminous curls, she styled her short bob in a sleek, slicked-back finish, accentuated by statement hoop earrings.

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With this look, Zendaya once again blurred the lines between fashion and film, delivering a powerful style moment. Earlier, she arrived at the Hollywood premiere of Euphoria's new season in a striking chocolate-brown couture gown by Ashi Studio, straight from the label’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection. The ensemble featured a bold halter neckline paired with a dramatic, deep backless cut that highlighted her silhouette effortlessly.