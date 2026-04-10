Zendaya Shows Off Her 'T' Tattoo For Tom Holland In Bold Backless Ensemble | WATCH |

Zendaya turned heads as she kicked off the press tour for Euphoria Season 3, but it wasn’t just her outfit that stole the spotlight. The actress subtly revealed a deeply personal detail, a tiny 't' tattoo dedicated to her partner Tom Holland.

The delicate tattoo, placed discreetly on her body, was visible as she posed on the red carpet, instantly catching the attention of fans and netizens. The gesture holds special meaning, as Holland reportedly has a matching tribute, a small “Z” tattoo for Zendaya. According to reports, the couple got these minimal yet meaningful tattoos in November 2024, adding a quiet layer of romance to their otherwise private relationship.

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While the tattoo sparked conversations online, Zendaya’s fashion moment was equally unforgettable. She arrived at the Hollywood premiere in a striking chocolate-brown couture gown by Ashi Studio, straight from the label’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection. The ensemble featured a bold halter neckline paired with a dramatic, deep backless cut that highlighted her silhouette effortlessly.

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The gown flowed into a floor-length skirt with a subtle train, adding a touch of red carpet drama. The daring backless design, complemented by her messy micro bob, gave the entire look a modern, edgy finish. Styled by celebrity stylist Law Roach, Zendaya elevated the outfit with statement jewellery from Chopard, including sparkling triple-strand diamond hoops.

She completed the look with her signature elegance, pairing it with her east-west diamond engagement ring and wedding band, keeping the overall aesthetic minimal yet impactful.