‘Aur Bhi Extreme Cheezein Hogi’: YouTuber Sourav Joshi Hits Back At Trolls After Facing Backlash For Daring Wife Avantika Bhatt To Drink From Pet Dog Oreo’s Bowl

‘Aur Bhi Extreme Cheezein Hogi’: YouTuber Sourav Joshi Hits Back At Trolls After Facing Backlash For Daring Wife Avantika To Drink From Pet Dog Oreo’s Bowl |

YouTuber Sourav Joshi has once again come under public scrutiny after asking his wife, Avantika Bhatt, to drink water from their pet dog Oreo’s bowl as part of a truth-and-dare challenge. In his latest vlog, Sourav addressed the backlash surrounding the incident, clarifying that the bowl had been washed properly before Avantika drank from it. He also claimed that the water they give Oreo is not ordinary drinking water.

In the vlog, Sourav said, “Jo truth and dare hamne kiya tha, to Avantika ne jo Oreo ka bartan hai usme pani piya tha. To bahot log bol rahe hain, ‘Tum aise kaise kar sakte ho’, ye sab wo sab.” Responding to the criticism, the YouTuber explained that they had cleaned Oreo’s water bowl before using it. He added, “Jo ham pani peete hain aur Oreo ko bhi dete hain wo koi normal pani nahi hai guys.”

Sourav further revealed that they drink alkaline water, adding, “Main aise batata nahi hoon. Par ye paani bhi acha hai aur hamne bartan bhi dhoya tha.” He also emphasised that they consider Oreo a part of their family and claimed that he sometimes even eats from the dog’s food.

However, Sourav maintained that the incident was part of a challenge and that dares could involve more extreme activities. He said, “Dare to kuch bhi ho sakta hai. Aur bhi extreme cheezein hongi.” Addressing concerns about hygiene, the YouTuber further insisted that hygiene is taken care of at their home.

Making your wife drink from a dog bowl? The audacity is embarrassing, but the lack of self-respect is even worse. Sourav Joshi and his entire family need help atp. https://t.co/0HZlK81iRc — 𝙎 🩵 (@justkudiX_22) October 15, 2026

How can a guy make his wife to drink from his dog bowl And how low is her self-respect that she actually does it? Sourav joshi and everyone here needs help atp. https://t.co/pT5F6l8Uen — Aaditi N (@Aaditi_tweets) October 14, 2026

being married to sourav joshi must be a humiliation kink at this point — komolika (@Ichanpyaari) October 14, 2026

Seeing daring wife to drink from their pet dog Oreo's bowl, a user tweeted, "Making your wife drink from a dog bowl? The audacity is embarrassing, but the lack of self-respect is even worse." Another questioned, "How can a guy make his wife to drink from his dog bowl And how low is her self-respect that she actually does it?" Another called out the YouTuber saying, "Being married to Sourav Joshi must be a humiliation."