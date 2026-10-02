'Sab Chhod Ke Bhag Gaye Hain, Itna Khauf': YouTuber Sourav Joshi Abused In Uttarakhand; Men Flee, Leave Car Behind - VIDEO

Sourav Joshi Claims He Was Abused By Men In Haldwani | Photo Via YouTube

YouTuber Sourav Joshi recently shared a video on his YouTube channel, claiming that a group of men allegedly abused him while he was out on a drive with his wife and two brothers in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, on Thursday. According to Sourav, he initially believed the men were his subscribers and even greeted them when they approached.

Sourav Joshi Abused By Group Of Men In Haldwani

However, he alleged that instead of responding positively, the men abused him twice, leaving him and his family shocked and confused about their intentions.

Sourav further explained that he later followed the car in an attempt to confront the men and understand what had happened. However, according to the YouTuber, the men sped away and avoided the confrontation.

Check out the video:

Men Run Away, Leave Car Behind

Following the incident, Sourav’s wife contacted the police and shared the details of the car with them. Later, Sourav and his family located the vehicle at Haldwani Chowpatty. However, the men were no longer there. Sourav claimed that they had fled the spot, leaving their belongings, including phones, inside the car.

'Sab Chhod Ke Bhaag Gaye'

Describing the situation in his video, Sourav said, “Gaadi khuli hai, sheeshe khule hain, sab chhod ke bhaag gaye hain. Itna khauf, toh phir aise kaam karte hi kyun ho?” He questioned why the men had behaved that way when he had no dispute with them.

Sourav further said that he and his family had no intention of fighting with anyone and would not have created a confrontation even if they had met the men again.

'This Is Why I Prefer Staying Home'

The YouTuber also spoke about how incidents like this have affected his willingness to step outside. He said that this is one of the reasons he prefers shooting videos at home, spending time with his family and staying indoors.

Sourav added that whenever he steps outside, he sometimes encounters people who bring such negative experiences, making him prefer the comfort and safety of his home.