'Asked Me To NOT Worship My God, Was BRAINWASHED': Chahatt Khanna Opens Up On Converting To Islam For Ex Husband Farhan Mirza

Chahatt Khanna, known for her stint in Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor's 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai' and more has been very vocal about her life. The actress, who is a mother of two daughters: Zohra and Amayra from her second husband Farhan Mirza, recently opened up on changing her younger daughter's name from Amayra to Dityaa citing 'astrological beliefs.'

The actress, in a recent interview with Telly Talk India, opened up on converting to Islam for ex husband Farhan and revealed being 'brainwashed' after. Speaking to the portal about the same, Chahatt reveals that she has now 'thankfully' comeback to her 'Sanatan Dharma.' Speaking about being 'spiritual' and not 'religious,' the Bade Acche Lagte Hain fame says, ''A lot of people in my household, they call me Pandit. Because main bachpan se vegetarian hoon, they just see. Phir jab bade hue toh samajh mein aaya. Then I got married to a Muslim, phir maine Islam sikha, kaafi kuch Islam mein padha. Islamic knowledge bhi kaafi hai mujhe. I have taken communion, not many people know that. Even now I believe in Christ. I have knowledge about all three dharmas. I am spiritually very inclined.''

When asked if she worships someone, the actress says, ''I am a Kaali bhakt and I am a Krishna bhakt. Mujhe bahut time laga actually, jab mera jo divorce hua, mujhe kaafi time laga to comeback to my originality, mujhe karib 4-5 saal lag gaye because I used to believe in Islam. Even now I believe in Islam, I believe in their fundamentals, kuch kuch fundamentals bahut sahi hai, bahut ache hai, Kuch Kuch. Lekin now, I got back to my roots, thankfully I did get back to my roots. When I came back to my Sanatan Dharma, I realized the greater truth behind a lot of things.''

When asked why does she emphasize on the word 'thankfully,' Chahatt says, ''Thankfully because I was lost. When you are a child or you are vulnerable and when you are told what you are doing is wrong, every time when you are told this, you will get lost. When you are going in the right direction and when you are told 'don't go there, go back,' you will get lost. The same thing happened with me. So I took a while to get back to my Sanatan Dharma but I am happy, I am good.''

Chahatt was asked if she was brainwashed into following Islam and the actress said, ''Uhh, mujhe nahi pata ke kya tha but keh sakte hai, keh sakte hai. Haan, in a way, yeah, I would say that. But I don't know for their good or my good but that is why I said, thankfully I am back home.''

Chahatt states that she has no regrets on her conversion and reveals, ''I got to learn about Islam. Kitni aisi cheeze hai jo humare dharam mein hume samjate nahi hai, bas bade karte hai toh tum bhi karo. Meri life mein agar ye episode nahi hota toh meri zindagi half rehti.''

''A lot of people did not want me to convert but I did because I wanted to do Nikaah. Not that I was forced to convert but I did. And after that I was definitely told 'Don't worship your god, probably that is not the correct way, this is the correct way and I being a lost child followed that way. So theek hai, I think it was fine, it was not that bad. But then, I am happy, I am in a very happier space, I have more wisdom, I know what I am doing. I know what is correct and what is not and I am living a very conscious life,'' says Chahatt.