 Ashneer Grover Reacts After Being Slammed By Salman Khan On Bigg Boss 18: 'Invite As Guest Was Not Unnamed, Just Like The Cheque'
Ashneer Grover entered Bigg Boss 18, where Salman Khan slammed him for past remarks about the actor. After apologising on stage, Ashneer has now responded to Salman’s criticism, saying, "I am sure the particular episode got great TRP/viewership. The invite for coming as guest on Bigg Boss was not ‘unnamed’ - just like the cheque for the same."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 08:03 PM IST
Ashneer Grover, co-founder of BharatPe and a former shark on Shark Tank India, entered Bigg Boss 18 as a guest during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where host Salman Khan slammed him for his past statements made about the actor. After apologising on the stage to Khan, Ashneer has now responded to the criticism from Salman.

In a long note, Ashneer shared a photo with Salman and wrote, "I hope you enjoyed the Bigg Boss weekend ka vaar ! I had good fun. And I am sure the particular episode got great TRP / viewership. BTW all of statements below are TRUE."

Check it out:

Furthermore, Ashneer praised Salman Khan and said that he has never made any 'demeaning' comments about him. He added that he has always admired Khan's sense of self and business acumen.

"The invite for coming as guest on Bigg Boss was not ‘unnamed’ - just like the cheque for the same ;) And finally I’ve a pic with him - which I didn’t earlier," added Grover.

Salman was hired as the brand ambassador for Bharat Pe, while Ashneer was still associated with it. In 2022, while addressing students at Lovely Professional University, Ashneer had once revealed that Salman's team demanded Rs. 7.5 crore for an advertisement, which he could not afford and when he negotiated with Salman's team.

In response, Khan's team said, "Sir, aap bhindi kharidne aaye ho kya, kitni mandwali karoge?" To which he replied, "Mere paas hai hi nahi paise, de hi nahi sakta." Eventually, Khan agreed to reduce his pay to Rs. 4.5 crore.

In a podcast, Ashneer also shared an incident when Salman refused to click a photo with him. Appearing on the Vagehra Vagehra podcast last year, Ashneer recalled, "Teen ghante baitha tha uske saath, uske manager ne bol diya ki photo nahi khichwani hai, sir thoda bura maan jaate hain. Maine kaha saale, maine bola, nahi khichwaunga photo, bhaad main ja tu. Matlab aisi kaunsi Heropanti ho gayi."

