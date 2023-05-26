Ashish Vidyarthi reveals how he met his second wife Rupali Barua: 'We got chatting and met a year back' (WATCH)

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi tied the knot with entrepreneur Rupali Barua at the age of 57 on May 25. The actor, who is mostly known for playing negative roles in Bollywood films, surprised everyone as he announced his second wedding with Rupali. Several photos of the newlyweds are also doing the rounds on social media.

A day after his wedding, Ashish shared a video and recalled how he met Rupali after parting ways with his first wife Piloo (Rajoshi Barua). He also urged everyone to respect how ‘people are living their lives’.

Read Also New Pics: Ashish Vidyarthi marries Rupali Barua at 60

In the video, Ashish is heard saying, "Each of our lives is different. Each of us has different challenges, different backgrounds, education, and the way we think. Each of us has different professions. We are all from different social strata, different countries, religions, and beliefs, but one thing which is common is, all of us want to be happy."

Ashish on his divorce with Piloo

The veteran actor said that he and Piloo decided to part ways after spending 22 years together. Opening up about his strained relationship with his first wife, Ashish shared, "22 years back Piloo and I met and we got married. It was an amazing one. We had Arth who is now 22, he is working. But somehow for the last few years, Piloo and I discovered that after this beautiful inning that we played together, we felt how we saw the future was slightly different from one another."

He added that they tried to sort out the differences between them, however, they realised that even after overcoming the differences, "one of us will impose on the other and that will take away from the happiness."

Ashish said they got separated with grace and decided, "If we can’t walk together amicably, let’s walk separately but remain amicable."

How Ashish met Rupali Barua

Ashish said that he always knew he wanted to get married again.

"I had a firm belief that I want to get married because I want to travel with somebody. So, I literally get the word out in the universe. I was at that point 55 and I said I want somebody to get married to. And that’s how I met Rupali Barua. We got chatting, we met a year back and then we discovered something interesting about one another and we thought we could be walking together as husband and wife and therefore, Rupali and I got married. She is 50 and I am 57, not 60, but age doesn’t matter my friend. Each one of us can be happy, whatever the age," Ashish further added in the video. So, just wanted to let you let’s keep moving. Let’s respect how people are living their lives."

Ashish and Rupali's wedding

The couple reportedly had a court marriage on Thursday morning, followed by a get-together and reception. There was no buzz about their wedding earlier.

Rupali wore a white mekhela paired with gold temple jewellery and Ashish, on the other hand, in an ode to his Kerala roots, opted for a white and gold 'mundu'.

Rupali is an entrepreneur who belongs to Assam.