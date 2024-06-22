Asees Kaur Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Goldie Sohel After 1 Year Of Marriage: 'Our Hearts Are Overflowing' (PHOTO)

Congratulations are in order for singer Asees Kaur, who welcomed a baby boy with her husband, Punjabi music composer Goldie Sohel, on World Music Day (June 21, 2024).

Sharing the official announcement on Instagram, Asees posted an unseen photo with Goldie, where she is seen flaunting her baby bump while resting on her husband.

"Waheguru Tera Shukar Hai. With immense joy and gratitude, we announce the birth of our precious BABY BOY on World Music Day! This special day has blessed us with the sweetest note in our life’s symphony. Our hearts are overflowing with love,happiness & gratitude," Kaur wrote.

Reacting to the news, Hina Khan wrote, "Yayyyyyy congratulations to both of you." Gauahar Khan commented, "Congratulations ❤️ god bless ur family."

Music director Rochak Kohli added, "Wow! What a khabar! What a day! Mubarak ho guys.. zindagi badalne waali hai." Comedian Bharti Singh wrote, "congratulations ji."

Asees tied the knot with Goldie in June 2023, at a Gurudwara in Mumbai. Recently, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

The singer shared unseen photos from their wedding and wrote, “365 days of Us making memories that will last a lifetime Can’t wait for the next chapter unfolding soonest Here’s to being weird & wonderful together Happy 1st Anniversary love @goldiesohel."

Asees has worked with her husband on songs like, Mann Kesar Kesar, I Don’t Give A, Akhiyaan Na Akhiyaan, and Kisi Aur Naal, among others.