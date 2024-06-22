 Asees Kaur Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Goldie Sohel After 1 Year Of Marriage: 'Our Hearts Are Overflowing' (PHOTO)
Asees Kaur Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Goldie Sohel After 1 Year Of Marriage: 'Our Hearts Are Overflowing' (PHOTO)

Asees Kaur shot to fame after singing Raataan Lambiyan in Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's film Shershaah.

Congratulations are in order for singer Asees Kaur, who welcomed a baby boy with her husband, Punjabi music composer Goldie Sohel, on World Music Day (June 21, 2024).

Sharing the official announcement on Instagram, Asees posted an unseen photo with Goldie, where she is seen flaunting her baby bump while resting on her husband.

"Waheguru Tera Shukar Hai. With immense joy and gratitude, we announce the birth of our precious BABY BOY on World Music Day! This special day has blessed us with the sweetest note in our life’s symphony. Our hearts are overflowing with love,happiness & gratitude," Kaur wrote.

Reacting to the news, Hina Khan wrote, "Yayyyyyy congratulations to both of you." Gauahar Khan commented, "Congratulations ❤️ god bless ur family."

Music director Rochak Kohli added, "Wow! What a khabar! What a day! Mubarak ho guys.. zindagi badalne waali hai." Comedian Bharti Singh wrote, "congratulations ji."

Asees tied the knot with Goldie in June 2023, at a Gurudwara in Mumbai. Recently, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

The singer shared unseen photos from their wedding and wrote, “365 days of Us making memories that will last a lifetime Can’t wait for the next chapter unfolding soonest Here’s to being weird & wonderful together Happy 1st Anniversary love @goldiesohel."

Asees has worked with her husband on songs like, Mann Kesar Kesar, I Don’t Give A, Akhiyaan Na Akhiyaan, and Kisi Aur Naal, among others.

Asees Kaur Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Goldie Sohel After 1 Year Of Marriage: 'Our Hearts Are...

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Soon-To-Be Married Couple Are All Smiles At Mehendi Ceremony,...

FPJ Exclusive: Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal To Tie Knot In Civil Ceremony Under Special Marriage...

'Debate On Liquor Policy Is Seen Only During Elections': Actor Suriya REACTS To Tamil Nadu Hooch...

'Sundar Hain Kya?': Annu Kapoor Asks 'Who Is Kangana Ranaut' As He REACTS To Her Slap Incident

