Raatan Lambiyan Singer Asees Kaur MARRIES Goldie Sohel; Sonakshi Sinha, Hina Khan & Others Congratulate

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 18, 2023
Popular singer Asees Kaur, known for her song "Raatan Lambiyan," has tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Goldie Sohel.
Photos From Instagram
The couple had a dreamy Anand Karaj ceremony on June 17 and shared stunning pictures from their fairytale wedding.
Asees and Goldie chose pink outfits for their special day, with Asees wearing a pink salwar suit and Goldie donning a white sherwani with a pink turban.
The couple posted a heartwarming joint message on Instagram, expressing gratitude and using hashtags related to their wedding and blessings.
Celebrities including Sonakshi Sinha, Gauahar Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Dhvani Bhanushali, Tulsi Kumar and Divyanka Tripathi congratulated the newlyweds on their special day.
Whille many congratulated the duo. It was sonakshi's comment that grabbed eyeballs. While she gave he best wishes, she called their pairing 'blockbuster'
Asees had announced her engagement to Goldie earlier this year.
The singer had shared their photo seated in a gurdwara, cvaptioning the post with symbols representing infinite love and protection.
