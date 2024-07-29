 Aryan Khan Buys 2 Floors In Delhi Building Worth ₹37 Crore, Property Has Special Connection With Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan
Shah Rukh Khan's family already owns the basement and ground floor of the building in Delhi.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, July 29, 2024, 02:15 PM IST
article-image

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, has now become the owner of two floors in a Delhi building, which is priced at Rs. 37 crore. Reportedly, it is the same building in South Delhi where Shah Rukh once lived with his wife, Gauri Khan.

The family already owns the basement and ground floor of the building in Delhi. According to the Economic Times, the transaction was registered in May 2024 and he has paid Rs 2.64 crore as stamp duty.

article-image
article-image

Pradeep Prajapati, founder of boutique real estate consultancy firm Wealthvisory Capital, said, "In Delhi, high-value transactions by Bollywood stars are rare. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had also sold his Gulmohar Park property in South Delhi for around ₹23 crore."

Gauri, who is an interior designer, has reportedly designed her son's house as it has an emotional significance in their lives.

article-image

Earlier this year, Suhana Khan purchased a farm land in Thal village in picturesque Alibaug, near Mumbai, in Maharashtra which is priced at Rs 9.5 crore.

The Thal property is just a 12-minute drive from Alibaug town, and Shah Rukh reportedly owns a sea-facing property there, complete with a swimming pool and a helipad.

Unlike his sister Suhana, Aryan has no plans to follow in Shah Rukh's footsteps and become an actor.

He is all set to make his directorial debut with the web show Stardom. It is a six-episode digital series set against the backdrop of the film industry, backed by Shah Rukh and Gauri's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.

Bobby Deol will be a part of the series.

