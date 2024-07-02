 Arti Singh SLAMS Media Platform For Claiming Of Trouble In Marriage With Dipak Chauhan: 'Get Your Facts Right'
Arti Singh SLAMS Media Platform For Claiming Of Trouble In Marriage With Dipak Chauhan: 'Get Your Facts Right'

Arti Singh SLAMS Media Platform For Claiming Of Trouble In Marriage With Dipak Chauhan: 'Get Your Facts Right'

Arti Singh tied the knot to businessman Dipak Chauhan on April 25 in Mumbai's Iscon temple.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 08:18 PM IST
Television actress Arti Singh recently took to her social media to slam a media platform for falsely claiming her marriage with Dipak Chauhan was in trouble, following a viral video showing her yelling at her husband a few days ago.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Arti shared a screenshot of the video posed by E24 and wrote, "So @e24official I can't write anything about sabr and talk about patience in normal life also because according to u there is trouble in my marriage. Calm down guys @e24official I think u are still known atleast u people should be more responsible and not write anything for the sake of writing. Don't become one of those news channel who are no where and write rubbish. Not done. I follow my GURUJI and keep posting his sayings. I hv so many people following me post this tht don't know who might need to hear this and can get message from universe. For god sake be little responsible and keep your reputation."

Check it out:

In another slide, Arti added, "@e24official having 601k followers what are u spreading. Like really.i hv given so many interviews to u on sets. Don't expect this fr Your platform. Get your facts right not only for me for anyone Because it's doesn't matter to us but being a respectable platform U should be responsible."

Arti tied the knot with Navi-based businessman Dipak Chauhan on April 25, 2025, at the Iskcon temple in Mumbai.

