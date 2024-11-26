Arijit Singh Took Duplex In Mumbai As Payment For Performing At Wedding, Reveals Rapper Ikka: 'Amount Of Money He Makes Is...'

Arijit Singh is one of the most loved singers of all time. He made his Bollywood debut with the song Phir Mohabbat from the 2011 film Murder 2. Ever since, he has sung several hit tracks, including Tum Hi Ho, Agar Tum Saat Ho, Kesariya, Apna Bana Le, Ve Kamleya, Chaleya, and O Maahi. Recently, rapper Ikka Singh revealed that Arijit makes 'crazy' amount of money.

Ikka said in the Honestly Saying Podcast that the people in the music industry think of themselves as rich; they even look rich, which also includes him and Raftaar, who was also a part of the podcast. "But Arijit can have 100 of us for lunch," he added.

Further, Ikka also compared Arijit’s nature to rapper Eminem.

Ikka also shared how Arijit does not like performing at weddings. However, once, someone insisted him to perform at a wedding and in return as payment, he took a duplex house in Mumbai. "One should check how much a duplex house costs in Mumbai. He got that for 1-1.5 hour performance," shared Ikka.

Ikka revealed that AR Rahman charges Rs 3 crores for a live show. "Just check how much Arijit sir takes. It’s about timing also, but he isn’t making noise about it—and that’s the difference," said the rapper.

Meanwhile, Arijit Singh recently announced a five-city tour across India, starting on November 30, 2024. The tour will cover Bengaluru (November 30, 2024), Hyderabad (December 7, 2024), Delhi (February 2, 2025), Mumbai (March 23, 2025), and Chennai (April 27, 2025).

Singh’s tour ticket prices range from ₹2, 000 to ₹80,000 across various categories.