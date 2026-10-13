Arijit Singh Mumbai Concert: Singer's Most EXPENSIVE Ticket Is Priced at ₹11.80 Lakh, Could Buy You 3 iPhone Duos!

Photo Via Instagran

Singer Arijit Singh is all set to return to India with a nine-city tour in 2027, celebrating 20 years of his musical journey. The tour will take place between January and May, with tickets now available. In Mumbai, the singer is scheduled to perform at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on February 20, 2027.

Arijit Singh's Mumbai Concert Costliest Ticket

Arijit's most expensive concert ticket costs Rs 11,80,000 and offers an ultra-premium experience for 15 guests at The Residence table. The package includes a partially seated table, welcome drinks, dedicated bottle service, curated food, dedicated lavatories, express entry and exit, dedicated parking, exclusive gifts, and a laminate with lanyard.

Inclusions: 5 premium bottles, 2 luxury bottles, 36 beers, and 36 mixers.

At Rs 2,99,900 per iPhone Duo, the ticket price is equivalent to approximately 3 iPhones Duo.

Photo Via thumpn

While Arijit Singh's concert tickets are available across multiple categories, prices vary by section and booking phase.

Silver tickets start at Rs 3,999, with Phase 2 priced at Rs 3,999 and Phase 3 at Rs 4,999, granting entry to one person in the standing zone. Gold tickets are priced at Rs 7,499, while Platinum Right/Left tickets range from Rs 9,999 to Rs 17,499.

Arijit's India tour will kick off in Ahmedabad on January 9, followed by Chandigarh on January 23 and Jaipur on February 7. He will perform in Mumbai on February 20, Bengaluru on March 13, and New Delhi on March 27.

The announcement comes months after Arijit surprised his fans in January 2026 by revealing that he was stepping away from playback singing.