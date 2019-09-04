Ariana Grande sues 'Forever 21' for using look-alike model

Los Angeles: Pop star Ariana Grande has filed a lawsuit against Forever 21, accusing the fashion brand of using a look-alike model in a promotional campaign.

She has claimed that the campaign appears to be inspired by her "7 rings" music video, reports people.com.

The singer is asking for $10 million for the supposed misappropriation.

In the complaint, Grande, 26, has alleged that after she declined to participate in an endorsement deal in early 2019, Forever 21 and its sister brand, Riley Rose, used her "name, likeness and other intellectual property to promote their brands for free".

She had turned down the deal because the compensation offered by Forever 21 for proposed social media marketing was "insufficient for an artist of her nature".