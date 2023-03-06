AR Rahman issues statement after son Ameen escapes major accident during shoot, bats for 'world-class safety standards' on sets

AR Rahman with son Ameen |

Days after AR Rahman's son Ameen narrowly escaped a major accident on the sets of his shoot, the Oscar-winning music composer has called for better safety standards on Indian sets.

Rahman's 20-year-old son Ameen recently shared that he was shooting for a song with his team when a chandelier came crashing down and landed just inches away from the singer.

He also mentioned that he is unable to recover from the trauma and is shell-shocked about the whole incident.

AR Rahman issues statement after son's accident

Now, Rahman has finally opened up on the shocking incident and also shared an update about his son.

Calling it a "potentially fatal disaster", Rahman said that though there were no injuries to his son or his team, the safety standards need to be upped on Indian sets.

"A few days back my son AR Ameen and his styling team escaped a potentially fatal disaster. Miraculously Alhamdulillah (by the Grace of God) there were no injuries after the accident at Film City, Mumbai. As we grow our industry, we need to have a movement towards world-class safety standards on Indian sets and locations," the music director said.

His statement further read, "We are all quite shaken and are awaiting the results of the investigation into the incident by the insurance company as well as the production company Goodfellas Studios."

About AR Ameen

AR Ameen marked his singing debut in 2015 with the song 'Maula Wa Sallim' in the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'O Kadhal Kanmani'.

He also lent his voice to songs in the films 'Ok Jaanu', 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams', 'Dil Bechara', and others.

He also has special appearances in three music videos -- 'Infinite Love', 'Ginga' and 'Jai Hind India'.

