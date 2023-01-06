AR Rahman announces his digital music platform Katraar on 56th birthday

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 06, 2023
Oscar-winning music director, singer, and songwriter AR Rahman celebrated his 56th birthday on January 6
He made an announcement about the launch of his digital music platform 'Katraar'
The musician is opening up new avenues for emerging artists and his digital music platform is where the artists can upload their creations and earn from them
Rahman will also be releasing some of his exclusive creations on the platform
He shared a video and wrote, "I'm excited to announce today-KATRAAR, the #metaverse platform currently in development, is one step closer to launching. And I look forward to sharing this journey with you all"
He added that it is all about bringing new talent and giving them a platform to focus on innovation and bridging the gap between old and new
Many international creations will reportedly be on this platform soon
Rahman is known for giving music in a number of films and also for international collaborations
He won two Oscar awards. He is also a winner of six national film awards and was conferred the Padma Bhushan
Thanks For Reading!