Apne pati ko bol do: Twitter slams Twinkle for Akshay's stance on Aarey

Several Bollywood actors are condemning the felling of trees in Aarey Colony, to make way for a Metro carshed. A popular name on this list is that of Twinkle Khanna, who recently wrote on Twitter, "All the whataboutery doesn’t matter because this is bigger than all of us.Protesting against the chopping of #Arrey forest is not the same as being against development or the Metro,it’s about wanting an alternative that doesn’t chop off our city’s lungs #MoveTheShed"
However, Twitterati found this in contradiction to what her actor-husband Akshay Kumar has been doing. The actor had made headlines for taking a Metro ride after shoot, in order to save time during peak hours of Mumbai traffic. The superstar was trolled, as some called it a PR stunt and accused him of supporting the destruction of Aarey forest.
Meanwhile, Twinkle's tweet has caused an uproar on Twitter, by some asking if she even talks to her husband. Here's how the internet reacted.
The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) started axing the trees on Friday night after the Bombay High Court rejected a bunch of petitions filed by NGOs and activists against the tree felling.
Resolved to save the trees, many protestors gathered at the site to raise their voice against the felling of trees. Later, more people joined the protestors near the Aarey colony area, where the Mumbai Police imposed Section 144, thereby banning unlawful assembly.
The Supreme Court has constituted a special bench for an urgent hearing on Monday (today) regarding the felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey to set up a Metro car shed which is being opposed by green activists and a section of people, including residents.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)