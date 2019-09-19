Akshay Kumar takes a ride on Mumbai Metro after getting stuck in traffic

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar has shared a video on social media to tell fans about how he got stuck in a jam and decided to take the Mumbai Metro.

In the video, Akshay says that he was shooting in the Ghatkopar area and had to reach Versova. However, it was peak hour and there was too much traffic on the road.

When the actor was at a loss as to how he might reach his destination, Raj Mehta, his director of the upcoming film "Good Newwz", suggested Akshay could try a ride on the Metro, and that it would save his time.

"My ride for today, the @MumMetro ...travelled #LikeABoss from Ghatkopar to Versova beating the peak hours traffic (sic)," he wrote alongside the video.