Netizens accuse Akshay Kumar of supporting Aarey forest destruction

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar made headlines on Wednesday taking a Metro ride after a shoot, in order to save time during peak hours of Mumbais traffic. On Thursday, the superstar is being trolling over his action, with some netizens calling it a PR stunt and accusing him of supporting the destruction of the Aarey forest.

For quite some time now, Mumbaikars have been protesting against the proposed cutting of 2,700 trees of Aarey forest to accommodate a Metro car shed project. Akshay Kumar's promotion of the Metro on social media is being perceived by many as an attempt on behalf of the actor to indirectly support the felling of trees.

Commenting under the tweet where the actor has shared a video of his metro ride from Ghatkopar to Versova, a user wrote, "Hypocrite!!! Crying over burning of Amazon Rainforest and now smartly justifying the cutting of Aarey forest".