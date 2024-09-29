AP Dhillon Concert: One Ticket For The Brown Munde Singer's Show Can Get You 1500 Vada Pavs In Mumbai

'Brown Munde' singer AP Dhillon is all set to return to India for a three-city tour as part of his The Brownprint tour. The three-city tour is scheduled to kick off in Mumbai on December 7, 2024, followed by a show in New Delhi on December 14, 2024, and will conclude with a final performance in Chandigarh on December 21, 2024. This marks his second tour in the country since 2021.

The tickets for AP Dhillon's concert went live today, September 29, 2024 and it is divided into two distinct categories: Silver and Gold. After some research, it has been observed that the highest ticket price for the concert in Mumbai is nearly Rs 30,000. To put it in perspective, the 30,000 ticket price could buy you around 1,500 vada pavs in Mumbai, with each vada pav costing Rs 20.

Check it out:

However, the 30,000 ticket (Silver Lounge) comes with several benefits too along with the whooping amount. The ticket allows entry to one individual to the Silver Lounge.

• Exclusive lounge access.

• VIP restrooms.

• Unlimited Complimentary alcoholic beverages.

• Dedicated express entry.

• Tailored food and beverage experience (Paid)

Joining him on stage will be his long-time collaborator, Shinda Kahlon.

Talking about the tour, AP Dhillon said in an official statement, "I'm incredibly excited to be returning to India for my tour. The love and support I've received from Indian fans has been overwhelming. I can't wait to reconnect with them and share the energy of The Brownprint' live."

Announcing the India tour, AP Dhillon took to his Instagram handle, writing, "I’ve been waiting to go back to where it all started. To the fans who have made me who I am. To the place I will always call home. INDIA LETS GO!"