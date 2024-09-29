 AP Dhillon Concert: One Ticket For The Brown Munde Singer's Show Can Get You 1500 Vada Pavs In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAP Dhillon Concert: One Ticket For The Brown Munde Singer's Show Can Get You 1500 Vada Pavs In Mumbai

AP Dhillon Concert: One Ticket For The Brown Munde Singer's Show Can Get You 1500 Vada Pavs In Mumbai

AP Dhillon's three-city tour is scheduled to kick off in Mumbai on December 7, 2024.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
article-image

'Brown Munde' singer AP Dhillon is all set to return to India for a three-city tour as part of his The Brownprint tour. The three-city tour is scheduled to kick off in Mumbai on December 7, 2024, followed by a show in New Delhi on December 14, 2024, and will conclude with a final performance in Chandigarh on December 21, 2024. This marks his second tour in the country since 2021.

The tickets for AP Dhillon's concert went live today, September 29, 2024 and it is divided into two distinct categories: Silver and Gold. After some research, it has been observed that the highest ticket price for the concert in Mumbai is nearly Rs 30,000. To put it in perspective, the 30,000 ticket price could buy you around 1,500 vada pavs in Mumbai, with each vada pav costing Rs 20.

Check it out:

Read Also
AP Dhillon Announces Three-City India Tour Following 2021 Debut: 'Waiting To Go Back To Where It All...
article-image

However, the 30,000 ticket (Silver Lounge) comes with several benefits too along with the whooping amount. The ticket allows entry to one individual to the Silver Lounge.

FPJ Shorts
Rubber Prices Surge 33% This Fiscal, Tyre Manufacturers Under Pressure: Crisil
Rubber Prices Surge 33% This Fiscal, Tyre Manufacturers Under Pressure: Crisil
Mann Ki Baat's 114th Episode: 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Is An Example Of Strong Resolve & Collective Participation,' Says PM Modi
Mann Ki Baat's 114th Episode: 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Is An Example Of Strong Resolve & Collective Participation,' Says PM Modi
Tripura: Assam Rifles Recovers 2.6 Lakh Yaba Tablets Worth ₹52 Crore In Khayerpur; Visuals Surface
Tripura: Assam Rifles Recovers 2.6 Lakh Yaba Tablets Worth ₹52 Crore In Khayerpur; Visuals Surface
Thane's Kalyan Crime Branch Arrests 3 For Smuggling 5.6 Kg Of Whale Vomit Worth ₹6.20 Crore
Thane's Kalyan Crime Branch Arrests 3 For Smuggling 5.6 Kg Of Whale Vomit Worth ₹6.20 Crore

• Exclusive lounge access.

• VIP restrooms.

• Unlimited Complimentary alcoholic beverages.

• Dedicated express entry.

• Tailored food and beverage experience (Paid)

Read Also
AP Dhillon Issues FIRST Statement, Drops Video After Firing Outside His Canada House By Lawrence...
article-image

Joining him on stage will be his long-time collaborator, Shinda Kahlon.

Talking about the tour, AP Dhillon said in an official statement, "I'm incredibly excited to be returning to India for my tour. The love and support I've received from Indian fans has been overwhelming. I can't wait to reconnect with them and share the energy of The Brownprint' live."

Read Also
Who Is AP Dhillon? Know About The Brown Munde Singer Whose House Was Attacked By Lawrence Bishnoi...
article-image

Announcing the India tour, AP Dhillon took to his Instagram handle, writing, "I’ve been waiting to go back to where it all started. To the fans who have made me who I am. To the place I will always call home. INDIA LETS GO!"

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Love Next Door Episode 14 Release On OTT: Date, Time, Upcoming Twists & More

Love Next Door Episode 14 Release On OTT: Date, Time, Upcoming Twists & More

'People Like To Interpret Noise': Arshad Warsi Breaks Silence On Backlash After His Prabhas 'Joker'...

'People Like To Interpret Noise': Arshad Warsi Breaks Silence On Backlash After His Prabhas 'Joker'...

AP Dhillon Concert: One Ticket For The Brown Munde Singer's Show Can Get You 1500 Vada Pavs In...

AP Dhillon Concert: One Ticket For The Brown Munde Singer's Show Can Get You 1500 Vada Pavs In...

Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday & Other Best Dressed Celebs At IIFA Awards 2024

Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday & Other Best Dressed Celebs At IIFA Awards 2024

Shah Rukh Khan Nails Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba Hookstep, Duo Dances To Oo Antava At IIFA 2024...

Shah Rukh Khan Nails Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba Hookstep, Duo Dances To Oo Antava At IIFA 2024...