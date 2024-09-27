AP Dhillon Announces Three-City India Tour Following 2021 Debut: 'Waiting To Go Back To Where It All Started'

Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon is set to return to India for a highly anticipated tour, supporting his latest EP, 'The Brownprint'. This marks his second tour in the country, following his debut in 2021. AP Dhillon took to his Instagram handle to announce the news to his fans.

In the caption, he wrote, "I've been waiting to go back to where it all started. To the fans who have made me who I am. To the place I will always call home. INDIA LETS GO!" The tour will kick off in Mumbai on December 7, followed by a first-ever show in New Delhi on December 14, and concluding in Chandigarh on December 21.

Dhillon will share the stage with his long-time collaborator, Shinda Kahlon.

Check it out:

"I'm incredibly excited to be returning to India for my tour," Dhillon expressed, adding, "The love and support I've received from Indian fans has been overwhelming. I can't wait to reconnect with them and share the energy of 'The Brownprint' live," as per a statement shared by his team. The 'Brownprint India Tour' is being organized by White Fox India, a live events company known for hosting international artists.

One of the tour's standout features will be its innovative 360-degree concert stage design. This format is expected to create an immersive experience, allowing fans to engage with the performance from all angles.

Fans can expect a dynamic setlist that includes Dhillon's iconic hits like 'Brown Munde,' 'Excuses,' 'Insane,' and 'With You,' alongside new tracks from his EP, such as 'Bora Bora' and 'Old Money.' Tickets for the tour will go on sale on September 29, 2024, at noon via Insider.in, with prices ranging from Rs 1,999 to Rs 19,999, categorized into Silver and Gold tickets.

This tour announcement follows Dhillon's recent global deal with Republic Records and the star-studded release of 'The Brownprint', featuring collaborations with Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Gunna, Ayra Starr, and Jazzy B. It is a nine-track compilation.