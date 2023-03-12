Anushka Sharma's reaction to Virat Kohli's heroic performance despite sickness will give you all the feels

Anushka Sharma | Pjoto from Instagram

Anushka Sharma has always been a proud wife, supporting her husband Viraf Kohli through thick and thin. After a long time, the Indian cricketer hit the century in test cricket on Sunday. He scored his 28th point in the format during the match against Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad.

As the cricketer achieved this milestone, wifey Anushka expressed her happiness for her husband, who played the match exceptionally despite being caught in an illness.

Here’s what Anushka Sharma said:

To show how proud she feels, the actress went online on Instagram to share a story where she appreciated Virat for being in form even when he was sick. She shared a clip of Kohli from the Sunday test match and wrote, "PLAYING THROUGH SICKNESS WITH HIS COMPOSURE, INSPIRING ME ALWAYS."

Kohli was struggling to score a century across formats since his 136 against Bangladesh in 2019’s Kolkata test match, which he finished in 2022 at the Asia Cup with a maiden T201 hundred.

Following this, he scored his first ODI century since August 2019 during the Bangladesh tour in December last year. He has been waiting since long, as the highest he could score in the Bangladesh Test series was 24 across four innings.

About Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s relationship

Virat and Anushka were spotted at the Ujjain Temple prior to the Test match. They are often seen visiting ashrams and temples along with her daughter Vamika. ANI told about their visit and stated that Anushka said, "We visited here to offer prayers and got a good darshan at Mahakaleshwar Temple."

The couple dated each other for some years and then got married in 2017 in a lavish wedding ceremony. They were blessed with a baby girl, Vamika Kohli, in January 2021.

