IN PICS: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain ahead of fourth Test in Ahmedabad

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 05, 2023
Ace cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, were spotted praying at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain recently.
Sharma is seen sporting a light pink sari and a demure, no-makeup look, while Kohli is seen in a white ensemble
The couple took part in the famous ‘Bhasma Aarti’. ‘Bhasma Aarti’ is a ritual that consists of offering ashes to the deity. It takes place between 4:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., at the crack of dawn.
After this ceremony, the couple travelled to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and performed the Jalabhishek ritual.
The couple, who is known to be pretty religious, was also seen visiting pilgrimage sites like Rishikesh and Vrindavan along with their daughter Vamika earlier.
In Vrindavan, they were seen visiting the ashram of the popular spiritual guru Baba Neem Karoli, while at Rishikesh, they paid a visit to Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaja's samadhi or grave.
"We came here to offer prayers and had a good 'darshan' at Mahakaleshwar temple," said Anushka Sharma