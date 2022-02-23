Anushka Sharma gears up for 30-day schedule of Chakda ‘Xpress in the UK

Anushka Sharma’s next Chakda ‘Xpress traces Jhulan Goswami, a fast pace bowler’s inspirational journey, as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India. She succeeded in her goal and went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour.

A source reveals, “Chakda ‘Xpress will have a very important shoot schedule in the UK as no stone will be unturned to make this film the biggest sporting film on a woman sports icon of India. Anushka is expected to shoot in the UK for close to a month. When was the last time you heard a sports film based on an Indian woman has a 30 day production schedule in England? Never!”

Elaborating further, the source adds, “Chakda ‘Xpress is looking to change the way of how a sports film based on women should be mounted in India. This always happens to an Anushka Sharma Project. Whenever she comes onboard a film, she wants to set a benchmark and aims to shatter set industry stereotypes. This also subtly indicates that Anushka wants to dish out the grandest tribute to the biggest woman cricketing icon of our country. There can be no half measures when you set out with a vision this lofty.”

The makers and Anushka are very passionate about the way the film is being made. “Looking at Anushka’s body of work, it speaks volumes about how she sees women should be projected on screen. She is extremely aware that cinema can have a positive impact on society. She has always chosen to play strong women, and Jhulan is one of the strongest women that anyone can come across in India. Her story and journey are simply awe-inspiring. With Chakda ‘Xpress, Anushka is definitely aiming to further this narrative, and the mounting of the film at this level proves just that,” the source concludes.

