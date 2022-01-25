Anushka Sharma's production house signs Rs 400 crore deal with Netflix, Amazon: Report

Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma's producton house Clean Slate Filmz has reportedly struck a $54 million (Rs 400 crore) deal with streaming giants Amazon and Netflix.

According to a report in Bloomberg, Clean Slate Filmz will release eight films and series on these streaming platforms as well as some others in the next 18 months.

A Netflix spokesperson has also reportedly confirmed that they will be rolling out three upcoming productions with Clean Slate Filmz. However, Amazon did not share any deatils.

Anushka and Karnesh's production house has produced films like 'NH10', 'Phillauri' and 'Pari' for the theatres.

Later, it also produced the critically acclaimed Amazon Prime series 'Paatal Lok' and Netflix's 'Bulbbul'.

Their next release will be 'Qala', with Tripti Dimri and late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil and 'Chakda Xpress' with Anushka.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 08:14 PM IST