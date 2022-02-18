Photos: Anushka Sharma begins training for her upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is all set to maker her comeback to the movies with 'Chakda Xpress', was spotted on the field on Friday afternoon.

While the film is yet to go on floors, Anushka has already started training for her role.

Anushka was snapped by the shutterbugs as she stretched and warmed up before she could start learning the ropes.

The actress opted for navy blue track pants, orange t-shirt and sports shoes. Take a look at her photos here:

In 'Chakda Xpress', Anushka will essay the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

A source had earlier informed the Free Press Journal, "Anushka has started prepping to play a cricketer named Jhulan on screen for which she needs to tailor-make her workout to achieve the kind of body and fitness level to play Jhulan effectively."

“Anushka is mixing weight training with intensive cardio and following a routine that cricketers would normally follow on a daily basis. Her diet will also be tweaked to the needs, and she is looking to hire a professional for the same,” the source added.

The actress is known to transform herself for films, and with a character like Jhulan, Anushka is surely pushing her boundaries as an actor.

'Chakda Xpress' is about tracing the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan, as she moves up the ladder despite the countless hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her only dream to play cricket. The film is directed by Prosit Roy and produced by Clean Slate Filmz.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 02:43 PM IST