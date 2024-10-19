 Anushka Ranjan Opens Up About Her #MeToo Incident, Says 'Words That Were Said To Me Made Me Feel Uncomfortable'
Anushka Ranjan stated that she believes that, "life is a circle because what goes around, comes around and I believe in that."

Manisha Karki Updated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 09:37 PM IST
Anushka Ranjan | Instagram

Actor-philanthropist Anushka Ranjan talked about the #MeeToo incident and stated that even after being privileged and coming from an industry background, she has faced such incidents in the industry.

She was questioned about having ever faced such an unfortunate situation that raised questions about her safety. To which she stated during an interview with India Today, “Yes, I have experienced this first-hand as well. I would like to speak about it at length at some point, when I’m ready and exactly know what I want to say.”

She further added that some of the words by people made her uncomfortable and the circumstances were such that she never approached them for any projects.

Anushka added, “It wasn’t the gestures as such, but it was those words that were said to me that made me feel uncomfortable. From that day until today, I have not felt the need ever to approach that person, irrespective of whether that job opportunity may come or not. Life is a circle because what goes around, comes around and I believe in that."

She also spoke about the Hema Committee report and how the South industry #MeToo movement has grabbed the massive attention of the industry. She stated that she knows such a situation and has faced it in the past.

"These are some of the hardest situations to handle, irrespective of how straightforward I am about things. No matter how headstrong or confident I am as an individual, one still feels very vulnerable in these situations because you know the kind of conversation the other person is having with you. And deep down you know there’s something that ain’t right," she concluded.

On the work front, Anushka for the past 15 years has been organising some of the biggest charity events in India to raise funds for girl child education with her NGO initiative, BETI. She has been an advocate for empowering young girls and women to overcome challenges and achieve their dreams.

