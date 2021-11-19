Ahead of wedding with Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal says 'the feeling of getting married hasn't sunk in'

Actors Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are all set to tie the knot on Sunday (November 21) in the presence of close friends and family members.

Reportedly, the couple will be having an intimate three-day wedding festivities, which will include sangeet, mehndi and other wedding ceremonies.

The duo will be holding their mehendi and sangeet on November 20.

In an interview with ETimes, the 'Student of the Year 2' actor said that he initially felt Anushka was way out of his league. He stated that he felt the actress was too cool for him. However, he later realised that Anushka is independent and has a deeper understanding of situations and people.

Aditya stated that the feeling of getting married has not yet sunk in, adding that he wanted to get married sooner, but then they waited for the COVID-19 pandemic to get over.

Aditya earlier lived in Bandra, but after his father passed away, he found an apartment in Anushka’s building in Andheri.

Anushka further said that she never wanted a big fat wedding and she is happy that they are having a small celebration with close friends. The actress also said that she is not someone who will fuss over her lehenga or take days to decide on songs for her sangeet.

In fact, Anushka was not really thinking of tying the knot now, but her sister suggested that she should get married.

Talking about her family’s fondness for Aditya, Anushka told ETimes that her mother (Anu Ranjan) feels that Aditya is her son and she can’t stop talking about him.

She added that it's quite a happy time when they all get together, and they are all good friends.

Aditya and Anushka have been dating each other for the last couple of years. Time and again they had dismissed dating rumours, however, they often share adorable pictures with each other and have also been seen complimenting each other on social media.

Aditya made his Hindi film debut with the critically-acclaimed Manisha Koirala starrer 'Ek Chhotisi Love Story'. Post that, Aditya starred in a slew of films like 'Tum Bin 2', 'Indoo Ki Jawaani', 'Namaste England', 'Student of the Year 2', and entered the digital world with the web series 'Fittrat' and ‘The Empire’.

On the other hand, Anushka has starred in films like 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu', and 'Wedding Pullav'.

