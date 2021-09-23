Anushka Ranjan reacts to rumours of her wedding with 'Student of the Year 2' fame Aditya Seal

Actors Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan, who have been reportedly dating each other for several years, are currently making headlines for rumours of their wedding.

As per several reports, the 'Student Of The Year 2' actor is all set to tie the knot with Anushka Ranjan on November 21. The reports also state that the lovebirds have not just locked the date but have also picked their outfits and preparations have already begun.

In a recent interview, the 'Fittrat' actress addressed the rumours and said that she would comment on the same when things are more concrete. Ranjan said that the reports of their wedding took her by surprise.

Asked if it bothers her when her personal life is in the news, Anushka told the leading daily that she doesn't mind. She said that she's okay with her personal life making headlines "as long as it is positive."

Anushka is the sister of Akansha Ranjan, who is Alia Bhatt's close friend.

Aditya and Anushka are often spotted together at parties and events, They often engage in PDA on social media by sharing mushy posts with each other and dropping sweet comments.

In 2019, Aditya Seal had laughed off the engagement rumours. The 'Indoo Ki Jawaani' actor had said that they are currently focusing on their career.

"I really want to know who spread this. It came as news to me. I was like wait, what. I woke up in the morning and had a hearty laugh thinking what are people talking about! When I am totally focusing on my work, people are saying these things. It's funny, there's no absolutely no truth to it," he was quoted as saying by Miss Malini.

On the work front, model-turned-actor Aditya Seal was recently seen in the web series 'The Empire'. The young actor is gearing up now for the release of 'Rocket Gang', where he's cast with Nikita Dutta, directed by choreographer Bosco Martis.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 05:31 PM IST