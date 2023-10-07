Anupam Kher-Boman Irani-Starrer Khosla Ka Ghosla To Be Remade In Telugu, Kannada And Marathi

Actor Anupam Kher and Boman Irani starrer comedy film 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' is all set to be remade in three different regional languages, Variety reported.

The film will be made in Telugu, Kannada and Marathi languages.

The remakes were announced on the sidelines of the Busan International Film Festival's Asian Contents and Film Market.

Helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film was released in the year 2006 and also starred Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey and Tara Sharma in pivotal roles.

The film follows Khosla, a Delhi-based retired middle-class man who tries to get his land back from a swindling property dealer with the help of his sons and their friends.

The Kannada version will be directed by Adarsh Eshwarappa ('Shuddhi'), the Telugu version by Vinod Anantoju ('Middle Class Melodies') and the Marathi one by Kedar Shinde ('Baipan Bhari Deva'), reported Variety, a US-based media outlet.

In an interview with Vareity, 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' producer Savita Raj Hiremath said, "To most Indians building a home in a lifetime is like a dream come true. It is relatable to a pan-Indian audience as property fraud is paramount and witnessed in large measure. Thus the remakes of 'Khosla Ka Ghosla!' will be apt as there is a need to address the issue, entertain and monetize the creative rendition." The Kannada-language version will be set in northern Karnataka. "'Khosla Ka Ghosla!' boasts a devoted cult following, and I firmly believe that such cinematic gems need to be accessible to today's generation. The remake presents an opportunity to reach a broader audience, enabling people to experience the film in their regional language, tailored to their cultural sensibilities. This adaptation ensures the movie's legacy lives on and resonates with diverse viewers," Eshwarappa told Variety.

Anantoju added, "The themes that the movie discusses are relatable to people from any part of the country, even today. I have experienced similar situations myself. Khosla reminds me of my own father. Every character reminds me of someone I know in real life. That's why the film feels so personal to me. I want to retain this relatability factor in my version and I believe the Telugu audience will also own the movie." "For the audience, the story will remain closely relatable, irrespective of its time period since the grassroot level problems still remain the same around us. And I strongly feel it'll still be relatable in the forthcoming years too as human nature and thought processes do not change," Shinde told Variety.

