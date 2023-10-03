 Watch: Anupam Kher Gives A Glimpse Of Ram Mandir Construction In Ayodhya
Watch: Anupam Kher Gives A Glimpse Of Ram Mandir Construction In Ayodhya

Anupam Kher also stated that the Ram temple will be inaugurated next year in January

Updated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared a glimpse of the historic Ram Mandir being built in Ayodhya.

Anupam took to his official Instagram account where he shared a video of the temple being built. He is also seen describing the iconic location.

The actor then takes on a tour as the temple is in preparation. He captioned his post, "Doston, main aapko Ayodhya main ban rahe aetihasik Ram Mandir ki jhalak dikha raha hun. Bahut sukhit anubhuti hui is vishal bante huye mandir ko dekh kar. Har bhakt Ram lalla ke mandir ke nirman main apni shraddha aur bhakti se lipt hain. Poore ayodhya ke vatavaran main Jai Shri Ram ki goonj hai. Main bhagyashali hun ki mere aagrah karne par mujhe is mandir ke ek eent bhent main mili."

Along with the video, Anupam also stated that the Ram temple will be inaugurated next year in January.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam was seen in projects like 'IB 71', 'Extraction' Series, 'The Freelancer' and will next be seen in 'Tiger Nageswara Rao.'

