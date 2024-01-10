Ananya Panday REACTS To Paparazzo Calling Her ‘Baby Doll’ (WATCH) | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who is acing her style game was spotted in the city. The ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ actress exuded summer vibes amid confused weather with chills and rains. Ananya was seen wearing a white floral halter-neck dress. Flaunting her toned physique, she posed for the paparazzi too. However, when a shutterbug calls her “Baby doll” she brushes off the comment and continues to smile for the pictures.

Watch the video below.

After celebrating New Year in London with actor-boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya is back in the bay to fulfill her professional commitments. She also posted a photo dump of her time overseas which included touristy things such as ice-skating and gorging on delicious food.

Ananya is receiving rave reviews for her acting prowess in the film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' which was released on Netflix. It also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles.

Ananya expressed gratitude for all the love she received for her performance. She wrote, "Overwhelmed by all the love for #KhoGayeHumKahan and Ahana all your love and kind words mean more to me than you will ever know I can never ever ever thank @arjunvarain.singh @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar enough for bringing me on this journey - I'm eternally grateful and the boyzzzzzzz Ahana Imaad Neil 4evrr @siddhantchaturvedi @gouravadarsh."

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, the film is a 'coming-of-digital-age' story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be making her OTT debut soon with the upcoming series 'Call Me Bae'. In the series, Ananya will be playing a fashion expert. On this journey, she overcomes stereotypes, negotiates around prejudices, and discovers who she really is. It is being directed by Collin D'Cunha.