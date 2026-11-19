Singer, songwriter and businesswoman Ananya Birla had an unexpected answer during the Rapid Fire round of Koffee With Karan Season 9 , leaving host Karan Johar and guest Ananya Panday momentarily speechless. When asked which Indian celebrity would be the perfect face for a matrimonial app, she immediately named Aamir Khan.

Birla appeared on the show alongside actress Ananya Panday, where the duo answered several entertaining questions about Bollywood personalities, brands and their personal preferences.

The matrimonial app question turned out to be one of the most memorable moments of the episode. When Karan asked, “Which Indian celebrity would best endorse a matrimony app?” Birla wasted no time in choosing Aamir Khan.

Her response amused the host and Ananya. Clearly pleased with her answer, Birla added, “Guys, I won the hamper.”

Why Did Ananya Birla Choose Aamir Khan?

Ananya Birla won the hamper and said she wants Aamir Khan to endorse a matrimony app 😭😭 I'M WHEEZING, and Ananya Panday's shocked face makes it 10x funnier. https://t.co/YCjVKrbsxD — r (@bekhayalime) November 18, 2026

Birla's choice appeared to be a playful reference to Aamir Khan's three marriages.

The actor was first married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid and Ira. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao, and the couple welcomed their son, Azad.

More recently, Aamir reportedly married Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

Ananya Birla's Other Interesting Picks on Koffee With Karan 9

When two Ananyas take on Bollywood charades! 😂🎭 Catch Ananya Panday and Ananya Birla on Koffee with Karan, now streaming on STARZPLAY. #KoffeeWithKaranS9 #JioHotstar #STARZPLAY #AnanyaPanday #AnanyaBirla https://t.co/o6FeVaeLJj — STARZPLAY MASALA (@starzplaymasala) November 19, 2026

During another part of the Rapid Fire round, she was asked to match celebrities with different brands.

For a plant-based ice cream brand offering a lactose-free, sugar-free and high-protein product, she picked cricketer Virat Kohli. She associated actor Ranveer Singh with a condom brand.

When asked who would be suitable to play her father, billionaire businessman Kumar Mangalam Birla, in a biopic, she chose Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Birla was also asked to suggest a celebrity for promoting a perfume called One Night Only. She initially pointed towards Karan Johar. However, after the filmmaker laughed at her suggestion, she named fashion designer Manish Malhotra as another possible choice.