Bollywood actor Aamir Khan reportedly leased three apartments in Mumbai's Santacruz (West) area for a combined monthly rent of Rs 38 lakh. According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the four-year agreement covers a total carpet area of 12,200 sq ft.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the apartments are located at Seasons Trimurti on North Avenue in Santacruz (West). The leave and licence agreements have been signed between Seasons Avenues Properties and Aamir.

Aamir Khan's Rs 38 Lakh Monthly Rental Deal

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The three apartments are spread across the 14th, 12th and 11th floors of the residential building. The largest unit, measuring 6,200 sq ft, carries a monthly rent of Rs 20 lakh. The other two apartments, each measuring 3,000 sq ft, have been reportedly leased for Rs 9 lakh per month apiece.

Together, the three properties account for a monthly rental expense of Rs 38 lakh. Each apartment also comes with three parking spaces, taking the total number of parking spots to nine.

As per the registered agreements, the lease will remain valid for 48 months, starting January 1, 2027, and ending December 31, 2030. The monthly rent will increase by 5 per cent every year.

The combined security deposit for all three apartments is Rs 38 lakh, equivalent to one month's rent. At the initial rental rate, Khan's annual rental expenditure will amount to Rs 4.56 crore.

Aamir Khan's Earlier Rs 24.5 Lakh Rental Deal in Pali Hill

In 2025, the actor leased four apartments in the city's Pali Hill neighbourhood for a combined monthly rent of Rs 24.5 lakh. Located in Wilnomona Apartments on Nargis Dutt Road, the properties were leased under a five-year agreement registered in May 2025. The lease runs until May 2030 and includes a lock-in period of 45 months.

The reported security deposit for the deal was more than Rs 1.46 crore, while the agreement included an annual rent escalation of 5 per cent.

Aamir Khan's Property Investments Across Mumbai

Apart from his rental arrangements, Khan has also made significant investments in Mumbai's residential real estate market.

In June 2024, the actor purchased a 1,027 sq ft apartment in Bella Vista Apartments in Pali Hill for Rs 9.75 crore. According to property registration documents accessed and analysed by Square Yards, the transaction reportedly involved stamp duty of Rs 58.5 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

The actor is also said to own a sea-facing home in Bandra. Beyond Mumbai, Khan reportedly owns a farmhouse in Panchgani, a popular hill station in Maharashtra.