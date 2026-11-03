Aamir Khan Moves Out Of Mumbai Home He Got Married In - FPJ Exclusive

Aamir Khan and wife Gauri Spratt |

Redeveloping buildings seem to be dictating Aamir Khan’s current movements. The 61-year-old Bollywood superstar moved out of his Union Park home into a nearby building on Nargis Dutt Road, a stone’s throw away from Sanjay Dutt and Emraan Hashmi’s residences. This happened around a year and a half ago. It is in this ‘temp’ rented apartment that he married Gauri Spratt (47) on July 5 this year.

The Free Press Journal had reported extensively on the wedding and reception. We also told you that eventually, Gauri and he will be proud owners of a penthouse in a high-rise that is coming up in place of their permanent Union Park residence.

However, what Aamir, his newly-wed bride and his extended family hadn’t bargained for was that the Pali Hill building, in which Aamir was renting four apartments, would also close a redevelopment deal so quickly. Before Aamir and Gauri had a chance to settle in, they are once again house-hunting.

As of today, this superstar is staying in a part of Mumbai less inhabited by film folk. Keeping his security in mind, we don’t wish to divulge any details.

Yes, we can say that this couple will reportedly move to yet another rented apartment in a Mumbai suburb by the year-end or early next year. A source reveals that their new ‘rented’ suburban home is getting a fancy makeover to suit a superstar’s palette. Until that happens, Aamir and Gauri are probably humming Gulzar’s lines from the film Gharonda: “Do deewane shehar mein, ab-o-daana dhoondte hain, ek aashiyana dhoondte hain.” Or simply say, que sera sera.

The Free Press Journal reached out to Aamir Khan’s spokesperson to ask about the news of his moving out of the suburbs to a new address in Mumbai. However, till the time of going to press, they had not reverted.